July 24, 2018

NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS UPDATE: Mexico’s chief negotiator, Jesus Seade, says a new deal is “inevitable.”

“What I see … to be a very feasible expectation is that we’ll be concluding the negotiation in the next two months if possible, or in the next few months a bit further down the road,” Seade told Mexican radio.

More from Mr. Seade:

“President Trump has a very personal style. He likes to appear chaotic. But the last thing he is is chaotic,” he said. “I think he’s a very intelligent man.”

Seade once served as deputy director-general of the World Trade Organization.