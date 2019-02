MYSTERY SOLVED! NBC ‘DATELINE’S’ TOP COLD-CASE DETECTIVE TALKS: J. Warner Wallace is known as that program’s “evidence whisperer” because of his phenomenal success in applying sleuthing skills to the toughest cold cases, those involving homicides that have gone unsolved for decades.

If anybody knows a fraud, a fake or a liar when he sees it, Wallace does. So why is the guy a fervent Christian? Does NBC know about this?