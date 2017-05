MUSTANG AND RAPTOR IN FORMATION: A photo snapped on April 22, 2017 shows a WW2 P-51 Mustang flying in formation with an F-22 Raptor. Note the P-51 bears the name “Tuskegee Airmen.” Per Wikipedia: “The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces.” The 332nd Fighter Group was ultimately equipped with P-51s. The Mustang in the photo sports a red tail and red nose associated with 332nd aircraft.