March 31, 2017

MORE WW2 BOMBER PHOTOS: I’m finally catching up with the StrategyPage photo series. One of the greats is featured this week.

The B-25 Mitchell: The plane flown in the 1942 Doolittle Raid on Tokyo.

The B-25 deserves a two photo bonus. They aren’t part of the series but they are fine photos. I found them in a site search. A sky filled with B-25s: The picture was snapped April 18, 2010 during a memorial for the Doolittle Tokyo raiders. A B-25 air strike — from 2016: Well, the plane was part of an air show at Nellis AFB.