March 16, 2017

MAKE THE PUNISHMENT FIT THE CRIME: Charles Murray sympathizes with the difficulty facing Middlebury in disciplining the students who disrupted his speech. The ones who physically assaulted him and a Middlebury professor should be expelled, of course, but what about all the ones whose chanting prevented him from speaking? “We’re talking about violations that involve a few hundred students,” Murray says, noting that a “serious tutelary response” would be more appropriate than expulsion.

Here’s my suggestion: Summer school. Require them to take (and pass) a special course this summer devoted to the history of censorship and free speech. The 20th-century portion can delve into the role of university students as the vanguard of the Chinese Cultural Revolution and the fascist movements of the 1920s. (The reading list should definitely include Jonah Goldberg’s Liberal Fascism.)

One potential problem: Who will teach the class? Who will want to this face this mob regularly in a lecture hall? But I’m sure the professors at Heterodox Academy could lend a hand.