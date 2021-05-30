May 30, 2021

MEMORIAL DAY READING: I am reading Jake’s 8: A Hard Man Novel (The Hard Man Series) this weekend. It is one of Howard McEwen’s three books about men who lead really tough but adventurous lives which I find fascinating. This book is particularly good because before each chapter, there is a drink recipe from the author to accentuate the next section. So not only do you get a great series of stories but you learn how to make some great drinks. Jake tells the story of a man who punches his boss, gets fired and goes to work as a financial planner of sorts with a mysterious new boss who has him involved in all kinds of offbeat interactions with their clients. I highly recommend it.