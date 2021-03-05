«
»

March 5, 2021

MEDICARE PART A BANKRUPTCY IN 2026: Congress and Presidents have been warned over and over and over. Robert Moffit of the Heritage Foundation explains how the coming insolvency will affect everybody, not just seniors.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 7:23 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.