June 28, 2018

MEDIA LAW EXPERT SAYS U.S. JOURNALISTS SHOULD TRY REPORTING IN MEXICO: Things are a little different down south, writes media columnist Charles Glasser on the Daily Caller this morning:

“As I’ve opined in this space before, the whining and whimpering of the American press in response to President Donald Trump’s overblown ‘mean tweets’ and reflexively invoking the phrase ‘fake news’ simply do not hold a candle in comparison to the limitations and retribution faced by journalists in other countries. In Mexico, government officials don’t say mean things about you: They have you killed. And try calling Turkey’s Erdogan a Nazi sometime. The police will shut you down and jail you before the ink is even dry on your paper.”

Just keep reading cauz this guy knoweth whereof he speaketh.