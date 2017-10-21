October 21, 2017
MEANWHILE, BACK IN KOREA: The military shows of force continue — and the information war also continues. USAF B-1Bs appear on radar screens throughout East Asia and in very cool photos with Japanese fighters and South Korean strike aircraft. There are lots of photos of U.S. and South Korean rocket artillery units that can suppress North Korean anti-aircraft systems, artillery pieces and missile sites (the ATACMs has the range to do it — scroll down to read the info). Missile subs show up in Busan — and show up so the NorKs can see them. Suddenly the press runs articles on South Korea’s “Frankenmissile.” Man, that oughtta scare North Korean Stalinist Commies ’cause it echoes the GMO “frankenfoods” that scare American and European Stalinist lefties. What’s a show of force? This’ll explain the operation.