MEANT TO DO THIS EARLIER TODAY BUT JUST GOT AROUND TO IT: And it’s worth noting. I scan StrategyPage’s “Today in Military History” three or four times a week. Today was noteworthy. 74 years ago Rommel attacked U.S. forces in the Kasserine Pass. 72 years ago the USMC invaded Iwo Jima. 20 years ago Chinese reformer and mass murderer Deng Xioaping died. But dig this: today in 1648 the Portuguese defeated the Dutch in the First Battle of Guararapes (northeastern Brazil).