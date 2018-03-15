March 15, 2018

MAXIMUM VERIFICATION: It’s the “deadly fine print” in any denuclearization deal with North Korea.

Assuring denuclearization will require a very intrusive, long term, take your shorts off, take your shoes off, spread your glutes, check your hair for lice, open every cave, every bunker, every laboratory, every crevice verification regimen.

Call it maximum verification.

If North Korea balks at maximum verification, what happens next?