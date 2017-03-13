March 13, 2017

MATTIS STILL SOLE TRUMP APPOINTEE IN PENTAGON: At least as of yesterday. And according to the AP as published in the Tulsa World.

When the Obama administration closed shop in January, only one of its top-tier Pentagon political appointees stayed in place — Robert Work, the deputy defense secretary. He agreed to remain until his successor is sworn in. So far no nominee for deputy has been announced, let alone confirmed by the Senate.

MORE: