March 31, 2017

MATTIS SAYS NORTH KOREA’S RECKLESS ACTIONS MUST BE STOPPED: The SecDef is talking about nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

“This is a threat of both rhetoric and growing capability, and we will be working with the international community to address this,” he said. “We are working through the United Nations, we are working our allies, and we are working diplomatically including with those who we might be able to enlist in this effort to get North Korea under control.”

