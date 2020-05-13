May 13, 2020

MASKED PARATROOPER: This photo has to have a special place in The Museum of the Covid-19/Wuhan Virus Pandemic Era. So I’ll quote the entire DOD caption: “A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepares for an Airborne Operation at Fort Bragg, N.C., on May 7. The airborne operation marks the 82nd Airborne Division’s return to limited training operations while following health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Paratroopers were required to wear masks while in close proximity to each other and Jumpmasters wore masks while conducting inspections in the passenger terminal.”