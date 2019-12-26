«
December 26, 2019

MARYLAND GUN LAW CHALLENGED BY 21 STATES’ AGS: Speaking as the proud owner of a Remington R1 1911 handgun who has been threatened and would like very much to have a conceal-carry permit, I hope this case wins and soon.

