MARINE LAVS GO AIRBORNE: This post analyzes the recent decision by the U.S. Army to give the 82nd Airborne Division a light armored vehicle and why the Army decided to procure the LAV-25 instead of other vehicles.

U.S. Army is obtaining from the Marines some LAV (Light Armored Vehicle) 25A2 8×8 vehicles…At 13.4 tons the LAV 25 is light enough to be air dropped.

The post includes a discussion of the ill-fated M551 Sheridan “airborne tank.”

Here’s a photo from 2013 of a USMC LAV-25.