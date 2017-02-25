February 25, 2017

MALAYSIA THREATENS TO ARREST NORTH KOREAN DIPLOMAT: Unless he cooperates with Malaysian police investigating the murder of Kim Jong Nam (half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Kong Un).

Malaysia said earlier in the week that Hyon Kwang Song, a second secretary at the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, was wanted for questioning. Abdul Samah Mat, the police chief leading the investigation, said authorities would give the diplomat “reasonable” time to come forward. If he doesn’t, police will issue a notice compelling him to do so.

“And if he failed to turn up … then we will go to the next step by getting a warrant of arrest from the court,” Abdul Samah told reporters.