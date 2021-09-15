September 15, 2021
MALAKAL PASSAGE, REPUBLIC OF PALAU: The littoral combat ship USS Jackson sails through the Malakal Passage with three Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships. The task force includes the helicopter destroyer JS Kaga. Destroyer? It’s a jumpjet aircraft carrier. Photo taken September 2 — and it’s a good one, the sea, ships and sky. Here’s a 2017 StrategyPage Naval Air update about Japan’s carrier force. The post mentions the Kaga. The 2017 post is good background but it is a bit dated. Japan is now definitely buying F-35B vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.