MAFIA HIT MAN ASSESSES JOHN DEAN: The aging Watergate felon came back for an encore Monday before the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York.

The American Spectator’s George Parry, a former federal attorney, talked to an old informant, a reformed Mafia hit man, who knew Dean in federal prison. The hit man’s assessment of Dean? Nadler should hold on tight to any silver coins he has.