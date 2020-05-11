May 11, 2020

THIS WOULD BE VERY GOOD NEWS: Have Stockholm and Other Places Already Reached Herd Immunity? Nicholas Lewis argues that the Covid modelers’ doomsday predictions were off because they wrongly assumed that the “herd immunity threshold” is 50 to 60 percent of the population, whereas there is reason to believe that it’s actually much lower and has already been reached in Stockholm and probably in some other places. This paper and other encouraging developments — like the downward trend for infections in Germany despite the easing of the lockdown — are discussed in Toby Young’s daily roundup at Lockdown Skeptics.