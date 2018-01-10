January 10, 2018

LIBERAL DEMS TRYING TO PROTECT TAX BREAK FOR THEIR WEALTHY DONORS: Yes, it’s probably all but impossible to believe but liberal Democrats in big blue states like California and New York are feverishly seeking ways around the recently enacted tax reform measure’s cap on the deduction for state and local taxes (SALT). It turns out, according to LifeZette’s Brendan Kirby, that the biggest beneficiaries of SALT are wealthy tax filers with big mortgages and other properties, plus high individual rates. And in a Blue State, those filers tend to be donors to liberal Democrats. Purely coincidental, right?