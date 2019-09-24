September 24, 2019

LGBTQ BOYCOTT IS A BOON FOR CHIK-FIL-A: Sales data shows advocates for boycotting Chik-Fil-A because the Georgia-based fast food outlet’s president expressed support seven years ago for traditional marriage might want to re-think their strategy.

“Sales for the quick-service eatery totaled $4.6 billion in 2012, the same year CEO Dan Cathy voiced his support for the Biblical definition of marriage and family, comments that caused proponents of gay marriage to call for boycotts,” Faithwire reports. “In 2018, sales reached an astounding $10.46 billion, making Chick-fil-A the third-largest restaurant chain in the U.S., right behind McDonald’s and Starbucks.”