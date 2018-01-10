January 10, 2018

LAURA INGRAHAM TO SHERIFF JOE: “You’ll be 91 after your first term is up!” Former Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff Joe Arpaio announced his candidacy for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake earlier this week. He is 85 years old.

Today on Ingraham’s radio show, he all but vowed eternal loyalty to President Donald Trump and declared his confidence in the Chief Executive’s negotiating skills in dickering with congressional Democrats on DACA, chain migration and immigration lottery. Amazing how a presidential pardon can soften up a hardliner.