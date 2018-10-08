October 8, 2018

KAVANAUGH WILL DRIVE WOMEN AWAY FROM THE GOP, RIGHT? DATA SAYS NOT LIKELY: Leave it to that pesky darn data to put the lie to yet another Unchallenged Truth (AKA the “conventional liberal wisdom”). This time it’s LifeZette’s Brendan Kirby who took a look at the survey results and came away concluding:

“For all the confident pronouncements of the conventional wisdom, though, there is surprisingly little objective evidence to back it up. Polling reveals little evidence of a gender gap on Kavanaugh (pictured above) after accounting for political affiliation.”