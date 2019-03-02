March 2, 2019

JUST WHEN BOOMERS THINK MILLENNIALS ARE HOPELESS: Along comes somebody like Emily Kennedy, a remarkable young woman who with her business partner started a Pittsburgh-based firm that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help law enforcement fight human trafficking.

Yes, there are legitimate and growing worries about misapplications of AI, robotics and the Deep State, but this is one example of how digital technology can contribute in a mighty way to getting rid of an evil that is found all over the world.