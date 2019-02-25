February 25, 2019

JURY DUTY: I was on jury duty today, in a pool of 75 potential jurors selected for a criminal trial in Travis County, Texas. The charge was driving while intoxicated. The potential jurors weren’t given specific details –those are presented during trial– but the assistant DA indicated penalties in the case could range from probation to 20 years in prison. Juror 40 completed the jury of 12. I was Juror 46. The pool had been told to be prepared for a trial that could run to March 5 or 6. Mid-afternoon the judge released those of us who were not needed. Jury selection can be citizen water torture, especially if the judge has a hoity-toity complex. However, today — none of that. The judge was sharp and worked briskly; the serious process went smoothly. Voir dire left me with the impression most of the jurors were familiar with the criminal justice system. I suspect the online questionnaire helped form the pool in some fashion. Based on my memory, the 2019 questionnaire was more detailed than the one I filled out when I was summoned in 2016.