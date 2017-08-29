August 29, 2017

NANCY PELOSI HAS HER JUDY COLLINS MOMENT: Better late than never, and perhaps spurred on by articles proving the AntiFa/Progressive/Resistance thuggery, issues a release (just as late as Trump’s, mind you):

“Our democracy has no room for inciting violence or endangering the public, no matter the ideology of those who commit such acts. The violent actions of people calling themselves antifa in Berkeley this weekend deserve unequivocal condemnation, and the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted.”

(Emphasis added). Better late than never, I suppose to come around to “Both Sides.” Perhaps the intellectually bereft wordbarf “false equivalency” will be uttered no more. Oh who am I kidding?

**Not sure I can claim “classical reference” in posting headline**