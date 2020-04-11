April 11, 2020

IT’S SATURDAY, KIND OF THE LOST DAY OF EASTER: And this year, it’s the Easter we’re all staying home pondering, like the disciples, what’s next? Easter is important for many, maybe even most, Instapundit readers, who may appreciate sharing a little quiet reflection about the three most important days of the year.

Yesterday was the horror of the crucifixion. Tomorrow is the miracle of resurrection. But what about today, the in-between day of Easter? I have some thoughts. And if Easter isn’t your cup of tea, maybe you’ll appreciate the sentiment. Or just move along to the next great post, thankful for the freedom we all have, still, to believe or not to believe, and to speak or not to speak, as we each choose.