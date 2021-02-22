February 22, 2021

IT’S ONLY RACIST WHEN YOU DO IT: Tori Richards of the Washington Examiner pulls the lid off a government employee training program in San Diego so intrinsically racist that, were the colors reversed, it would warm the heart of the KKK:

“The Health & Human Services Agency required employees to spend six hours watching the online racism course, a training participant told the Washington Examiner. Critical Race Theory classes taught participants ‘Racism is a WHITE’ problem, and, ‘Only white people can be racist.’ The title of the course is ‘Power and Privilege.’

“’This training is lumping people into groups, and it has not explained how some (minority) individuals have succeeded in this systemically racist country — like Barack Obama, NBA/NFL players who make millions, Dr. Ben Carson, Oprah, and Whoopi Goldberg, to name a few,’ the employee said. The Washington Examiner is not identifying the employee, who asked to remain anonymous over fears of retaliation.”

Expect many more stories like this across the country in the days ahead. And oh yes, you will be helping to pay for it with your federal tax dollars.