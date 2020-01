IT’S A MYSTERY: Washington Post Writer Can’t Figure Out Why Trump Supporters Won’t Talk To Her. “These outlets, and many others like them, offer such blatantly critical and condescending perspectives on conservative Americans and their values. This is palpable even in Dvorak’s article, which rather than attempting empathy for conservative women who don’t equate feminism with pro-choice politics, simply belittles them.”

Flashback: “Yeah, I’m in the media. Screw you.”