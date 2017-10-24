October 24, 2017

WHEN DOES THROTTLING ACCESS BECOME CENSORSHIP? The Daily Signal reports on a common occurrence, namely right-leaning posters being denied access to FB (often called “Facebook Jail”). FB claims it was not content-based but allegedly a matter of their computers erroneously flagging the guy’s account for “overposting.” Allen Muench, a retired accountant told The Daily Signal that:

“Facebook suspended him for two weeks for posting a video of the American flag, and also suspended him for posting memes about Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, and former President Bill Clinton.”

That may or may not be the case, but blaming the computer always sounds like a weak excuse. A Facebook spokesperson said that:

Muench was posting a large amount, including to various Facebook groups, which the company’s system could identify as spam because he often posted almost identical content or content that some members of groups didn’t like. Muench was not violating Facebook’s Community Standards, the spokeswoman said, and the error notices he saw when posting also could result from his posting too fast.

So the question becomes whether they are merely throttling access or making content-based decisions. As a private actor, FB has the right to do the latter, but if that’s the case, they ought to be more honest about it. (Good luck with *that*.) The dispositive fact that’s missing is whether far-left FB members have had the same problem. Guesses don’t count, and other than a class-action suit, I don’t see how that data could be pried from FB.