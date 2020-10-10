October 10, 2020

IS THIS THE ULTIMATE IN TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME? Keith Olberman has again left ESPN to do Far-Left political commentary, only this time he’s also applying for Chief Commissar for Ideological Purity in the coming Harris-Biden USA of CHAZ. Here’s his first criminal referral:

“So, let us brace ourselves. The task is two-fold: the terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box, and then he, and his enablers, and his supporters, and his collaborators, and the Mike Lees and the William Barrs, and Sean Hannitys, and the Mike Pences, and the Rudy Gullianis and the Kyle Rittenhouses and the Amy Coney Barretts must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society while we try to rebuild it and to rebuild the world Trump has destroyed by turning it over to a virus.”