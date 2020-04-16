April 16, 2020

IS THIS REALLY THE END OF GLOBALISM? Can you guess the answer from the conclusion of this sharp-tongued analysis by Hillsdale College Professor David Azzerad:

“Many Americans have also shown themselves to be uncharacteristically passive as state and local governments restrict civil liberties, release prisoners, and refuse to prosecute burglaries and other property crimes. It is a dispiriting thought that the legacy of the coronavirus could be a stronger state, a more sheepish and fearful population, and a ruling class even more dedicated to globalism.”