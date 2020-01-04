January 4, 2020

CAN THERE BE ‘REASONABLE FAITH’ ABOUT JESUS’ RESURRECTION? If it’s true, it’s the central event of all history. If not, it’s an outrageous hoax. Philosopher William Lane Craig’s Reasonable Faith group has produced two superb videos that address the issues involved.

By the way, regardless of your view on the Jesus issues, the narrator of Craig’s video has an absolutely superb Scots’ brogue. Being a descendant of a Scots clan (MacFarlane, which is ironic, given the subject of the videos and my ancestors’ well-known expertise at cattle thievery), I have to admit possibly being a bit biased here.