January 30, 2019

IS AOC BECOMING SHORT FOR *SNAFU? Some Democrats are beginning to see major problems presented for their party by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). She comes from the Democratic Socialist of America party (DSA) in the Empire State, though she ran as a Democrat.

The American Thinker’s Rick Moran reports that an audience of DSAers recently chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan associated with the BDS Movement to destroy the State of Israel. In response to that incident and multiple others drawing attention to a growing anti-Semitism in their party, pro-Israel Democrats are organizing a new group to be known as “Democratic Majority for Israel.”

*If you don’t know the meaning of this acronym, just Google it. Or ask a veteran. Then thank him or her for serving the country.