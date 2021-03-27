March 27, 2021

IS AMERICA APPROACHING A SEX DEPRESSION: Writing for the Institute for Family Studies, Nicholas Wolfinger examines the data and concludes that, yes, a strong case can be made for the suggestion.

Wolfinger also notes this about the role of social media:

“We’ve been bowling alone for decades now, withdrawing from various social institutions. Perhaps withdrawal from sex is the logical next step? Some Americans have somehow sublimated, submerged, or substituted their innately human desire for sex in lives increasingly lived online, in social media, and in video games.”