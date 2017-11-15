November 15, 2017

WashingtonBabylon.com‘s Ken Silverstein — one of my favorite curmudgeons — digs up a little nugget from the Don Jr./WikiLeaks traffic. Ken’s question is worth asking:

Why is Mother Jones helping run a site first started by a fucking Political Action Committee (PAC)? It’s like nobody noticed this because they’re all going bat shit over anything having to do with Trump, including the rather pedestrian revelations made in The Atlantic‘s much overhyped story. The rather disturbing relationship with the PAC is disclosed at PutinTrump.org but this isn’t about disclosure. The issue is whether any journalism outfit should be collaborating on a project that was created by a PAC.

I suppose it should shock nobody that Mother Jones has long been a leftist publication, and maybe there’s room for “advocacy journalism.” But it becomes hard to take them seriously:

A PAC run anti-Trump site putintrump.org is about to launch,” WikiLeaks wrote to Don Jr. The site, which has since become a joint project with Mother Jones, was funded by Progress for USA Political Action Committee, a PAC with seemingly one purpose, and one purpose only.

Says Silverstein: “It’s almost like Mother Jones et al. were the Clinton campaign’s rabid rapid response team.”