January 27, 2017

INVESTOR’S BUSINESS DAILY: Trump’s Opening Act Is More Conservative Than Reagan.

True.

But Trump has two advantages Reagan didn’t enjoy — three, if you include the ever-expanding powers of the Executive Branch. The other two are that his own party controls the House as well as the Senate, and Trump has reduced much of the Media-Government Complex to impotent, sputtering outrage.

Fissures within the GOP coalition will eventually become a real problem, and Democrats and the “Professional Left” might someday wise up and back off the outrage. But in the meantime, Trump has a perhaps unprecedented window of opportunity to take action, and he’s taking full advantage of it.