August 29, 2017

IN RESPONSE TO NORTH KOREA’S LATEST MISSILE TEST SOUTH KOREA DROPS BUNKER BUSTER BOMBS IN FIREPOWER DISPLAY:

South Korea’s military has dropped eight heavy bombs near its border with the North in a show of what local media called “overwhelming force” following Pyongyang’s latest missile test.

President Moon Jae-in ordered the strike, by four F-15K fighter-bombers, at a firing range in the country’s east to “display a strong capability to punish” North Korea if it were to attack.

The MK-84 multi-purpose bomb is a 2,000lb munition that can penetrate some 11m of earth and 11ft of concrete. South Korea said all eight hit their targets at a testing ground on the country’s own soil.