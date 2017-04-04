April 4, 2017

IN RANGE OF NORTH KOREAN NUKES: NBC talks to American ex-pats in South Korea. I’ve read similar stories over the years.

Of course, there was this earlier NBC report, quoting a North Korean defector.

A senior North Korean defector has told NBC News that the country’s “desperate” dictator is prepared to use nuclear weapons to strike the United States and its allies. Thae Yong Ho is the most high profile North Korean defector in two decades, meaning he is able to give a rare insight into the secretive, authoritarian regime.

Reuters reports on China-North Korea relations.

China has taken steps to increase economic pressure on Pyongyang but has long been unwilling to do anything that may destabilize the North and send millions of refugees across their border.

Here’s what I wrote two weeks ago regarding the end of “strategic patience.” The essay provides a lot of context.