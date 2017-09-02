September 2, 2017

IN CASE YOU MISSED THEM: My latest NY Observer essay: After North Korea’s latest missile test, Trump puts “all options on the table.”

VERY MUCH RELATED: South Korea seeks extended range missiles.

MEANWHILE, BACK IN AFGHANISTAN: The place is a mess. But what the Trump team proposes to do makes a lot more sense than the feckless policies of the feckless Obama. (Another recent Observer essay.)

VERY MUCH RELATED: What Glenn said about Bill Roggio’s Anatomy of a Taliban Ambush: “This is no way to win a war.” Understand that Bill is analyzing a Taliban propaganda film’s portrayal of an ambush. That said, it does illustrate how the enemy could exploit Obama-era Rules of Engagement (ROE) restrictions.