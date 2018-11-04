November 4, 2018
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: China prepares for hot war and long struggle.
The military and diplomatic dimensions of 21st-century Chinese Communist imperial bullying rely on an expanding economy, continued productivity and relatively unfettered access to markets — especially the American market.
Perhaps the U.S. trade war with China is the beginning of a strategic counter-attack on the cash cow that the Beijing dictatorship knows is its long-term route to global power.
Perhaps it is intended to be, perhaps that isn’t the trade war’s objective. But it could have that effect.