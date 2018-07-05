July 5, 2018

IMRAN AWAN CANNOT BE BOTH GUILTY AND INNOCENT: That’s the rot at the heart of the Awan case: The Department of Justice (DOJ) says it found no evidence the Pakistani former IT aide abused his access to the congressional computer networks or committed procurement fraud, while the House Sergeant-at-Arms and the House Chief Administrative Officer warned Congress that he was “an ongoing and serious risk to the House of Representatives.” It’s basic logic — that which is A cannot also be Non-A.

The more interesting twist here, though, is the fact President Donald Trump a month ago specifically and directly warned DOJ not to let Awan off the hook, or his chief congressional patron, former Democratic National Committee Chairman, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. There are no known Russian connections to the Awan case, so it could be the spark that moves the president to take action against DOJ.