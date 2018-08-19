August 19, 2018

IF THIS DOESN’T MAKE YOU FEAR FOR OUR COUNTRY … Mark Perry, writing in American Conservative:

“Here’s the arithmetic: One in three potential recruits are disqualified from service because they’re overweight, one in four cannot meet minimal educational standards (a high school diploma or GED equivalent), and one in 10 have a criminal history.

“In plain terms, about 71 percent of 18-to-24-year-olds (the military’s target pool of potential recruits) are disqualified from the minute they enter a recruiting station: that’s 24 million out of 34 million Americans.”

Read it all here.