July 3, 2018

IF LUKE ROSIAK DOESN’T GET A PULITZER FOR EXPOSING HOUSE IT SCANDAL: The Daily Caller News Foundation investigative reporter has been on top of this story since February 2017 and broken virtually every incredible advance on it since then. His latest scoop is this:

A secret memo marked “URGENT” detailed how the House Democratic Caucus’s server went “missing” soon after it became evidence in a cybersecurity probe. The secret memo also said more than “40 House offices may have been victims of IT security violations.”

In the memo, Congress’s top law enforcement official, Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving, along with Chief Administrative Officer Phil Kiko, wrote, “We have concluded that the employees [Democratic systems administrator Imran Awan and his family] are an ongoing and serious risk to the House of Representatives, possibly threatening the integrity of our information systems and thereby members’ capacity to serve constituents.”

The memo, addressed to the Committee on House Administration (CHA) and dated Feb. 3, 2017, was recently reviewed and transcribed by The Daily Caller News Foundation. The letter bolsters TheDCNF’s previous reporting about the missing server and evidence of fraud on Capitol Hill.

Awan’s main congressional protector for years has been former Democratic National Committee Chairman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz who may well have provided a textbook illustration of how a member of Congress can use the position to obstruct justice.

But other than the fact Rosiak is virtually the only journalist pursuing what looks increasingly like a scandal of gigantic proportions, perhaps the biggest mystery is this: Where is Speaker of the House Paul Ryan?

The security and integrity of Congress have clearly been compromised but Ryan runs the other way whenever the issue comes before him.