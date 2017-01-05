January 5, 2017

IF IT’S OK FOR CHINA TO COMPLAIN ABOUT TRUMP’S TWITTER DIPLOMACY: Surely Japan gets to gripe about China’s ship diplomacy.

More than 100 Chinese vessels trespassed into Japan’s territorial waters near the Senkaku islands in 2016, and in 2017 incursions have been taking place daily, Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun reported.

A total of 121 vessels sailed near the disputed Senkaku Islands, also known as the Diaoyutai Islands in China. It is the second-largest annual number of Chinese ships entering disputed areas since Japan announced the nationalization of the Senkakus in September 2012.