December 31, 2016

ICELAND ENDS THE YEAR WITHOUT A GOVERNMENT: Well, not quite — services continue to function. Despite the situation, the island appears to be flourishing.

Iceland is ending an eventful year in a political quagmire, left without a government for two months after the Panama Papers scandal and a snap election reflecting deep divisions in the island nation.

“In recent years we thought we were seeing the craziest, but we were proven wrong every time — Iceland found ways to be even crazier,” a parliamentary assistant from the Icelandic opposition said on April 6, seeing a government in tatters hesitate on its next move.

Former Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson had resigned the day before over revelations of his holdings stashed away in a tax haven.

This prompted demonstrations for six consecutive days with protesters shouting “Elections right away! Elections right away!” while striking metal fences in front of Iceland’s parliament.

