October 2, 2020

I HAD TO BE FIRED TWICE BEFORE I GOT THE MESSAGE: Seems like a good time to share this inasmuch as I’ve lost count of how many Instapunditeers have sent encouraging notes about HillFaith in recent months. Plus, I’ve met made some great new friends in the skeptics gallery as well.

All of this is very much appreciated, since, as critically important as we all think politics and public policy issues surely are, culture is upstream from politics and the ultimate questions are upstream from culture. And a little civility for and from everybody goes a long ways toward solutions we can all live with.