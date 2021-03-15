March 15, 2021

HOW WOULD YOU HAVE REACTED HAD YOU BEEN THERE: On D-Day at Omaha Beach? The Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787? The Castle Church door in Wittenburg with Martin Luther in 1517? The Sunday after the Crucifixion on Friday?

That’s the premise of the movie “Risen.” It’s the story of Clavius, commander of Rome’s Jerusalem Garrison, who is tasked by Pilate to find the body of Jesus. And he does! It’s a fascinating way to look at the fulcrum of Western civilization, by putting yourself in the shoes of a key player. Pure Flix brings back the 2016 production for Easter season 2021.