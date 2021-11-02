«

November 2, 2021

HOW TO DEFEAT CANCEL CULTURE: Stop being scared of it. It’s that simple, according to Rap music artist Bryson Gray, whose “Let’s Go, Brandon” ditty hit #1 on the charts despite being censored by Instagram and YouTube.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 5:02 pm
